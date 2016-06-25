2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJT5300W/12
Bluetooth®
Universal charging
Dual alarm
FM, Digital tuning
Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone, with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.
This speaker features a USB port. If your smartphone is running out of battery power either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery power stored in the speaker to your mobile device.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
3.3
of 5
8
Reviews
Giovanni2002
25/06/2016
Nederland
Dit product het prima eigenschappen
Pluspunten Design Geluid Gebruiksgemak Het is een fijne wekker Met een prachtige Design
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT5300W Klokradio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT5300W Klokradio
manni19
21/01/2018
Deutschland
Prima Weckradio
Gutes Design, guter Klang, Anzeige gut zu erkennen. Einstellungen nicht ganz einfach.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT5300W Radiowecker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT5300W Radiowecker
skippytje
02/08/2018
België
Verified buyer
Mooi design
Geluid alarm is zeer stil dat kon veel beter. Mooi design. Mogelijkheid 2de alarmklokinstelling. Telefoon koppelen via bleutooth Optie smartphone opladen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT5300W Klokradio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJT5300W Klokradio