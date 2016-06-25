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All series

  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
  • Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

Discontinued

Clock Radio

AJT5300W/12

3.3
| (8) Reviews
Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone
Start your day fully charged with AJT5300W. This clock radio doubles as a wireless speaker that streams music from any Bluetooth device. With the built-in cradles, it charges any smartphone, iPhone/Android, while you sleep
See all benefits

Enjoy wireless music and charge your smartphone

  • Bluetooth®

  • Universal charging

  • Dual alarm

  • FM, Digital tuning

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both stable and energy efficient. The technology allows for easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from any smartphone, tablet or laptop, including the iPod or iPhone, with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker.

USB port to charge any mobile device

USB port to charge any mobile device

This speaker features a USB port. If your smartphone is running out of battery power either at home or on the go, this portable speaker allows you to transfer the battery power stored in the speaker to your mobile device.

FM digital tuning with presets

FM digital tuning with presets

Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorise the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favourite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

8

Reviews

3
2

25/06/2016

Nederland

Nederland

Dit product het prima eigenschappen

Pluspunten Design Geluid Gebruiksgemak Het is een fijne wekker Met een prachtige Design

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT5300W Klokradio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT5300W Klokradio

21/01/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Prima Weckradio

Gutes Design, guter Klang, Anzeige gut zu erkennen. Einstellungen nicht ganz einfach.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT5300W Radiowecker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT5300W Radiowecker

02/08/2018

België

België

Verified buyer

Mooi design

Geluid alarm is zeer stil dat kon veel beter. Mooi design. Mogelijkheid 2de alarmklokinstelling. Telefoon koppelen via bleutooth Optie smartphone opladen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT5300W Klokradio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJT5300W Klokradio

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