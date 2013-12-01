  • 2 year warranty

    wireless speaker dock

    AS860/10
    Stream your music and charge your Android phone
      wireless speaker dock

      AS860/10
      Stream your music and charge your Android phone

      Dock to charge your Android phone and enjoy the sensational sound quality of the AS860 docking speaker. For added convenience, One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing and easy music streaming.

        Stream your music and charge your Android phone

        • for Android
        • Bluetooth
        One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

        One-Touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth pairing

        Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing and begin streaming music.

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.

        Digital Sound Processing for lifelike sound without distortion

        Digital Sound Processing for lifelike sound without distortion

        Advanced sound processing technology enhances the reproduction of your music so that each note resonates with crystal-clear accuracy, and each pause is sealed with pristine silence. Philips' proprietary Digital Sound Processing technology optimises the performance of compact speaker boxes, delivering sound that is clear, detailed and powerful without any distortion.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimise the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by causing the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a completely new dimension of deep bass.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Charge second mobile device via USB port

        Charge second mobile device via USB port

        For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

        Smartly designed FlexiDock to fit any Android phone

        The improved version of Philips FlexiDock features a micro USB connector, perfect for any Android phone. The docking mechanism is a great fit for any Android phone, thanks to the smooth and rounded edge design of the connector. It offers maximum adjustability. Simply slide the connector left or right, or rotate it to fit any location or orientation of the Micro USB port on your phone. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardised position and orientation for the micro USB connector.

        High fidelity wireless Bluetooth®-aptX® music streaming

        With advanced technology, sound streamed via Bluetooth® is brought to the next level. Standard Bluetooth® audio uses an SBC codec that is built for basic audio transmission, leaving listeners sometimes disappointed and dissatisfied. The Philips speaker, however, is armed with high fidelity Bluetooth®-aptX® wireless technology — giving you rich, powerful and crystal clear sound. Compatible with the latest Android™ smartphones, tablets and other devices, Philips now delivers the audio quality you have come to expect. Wireless music never sounded this good.

        Easy Bluetooth pairing Widget for Android phones

        Available for download from Google Play, the Philips Bluetooth Audio Connect widget allows you to connect and pair your mobile device to any Philips Bluetooth audio device easily. Tap the widget to automatically add, pair and connect to any Philips Bluetooth audio device. Once paired, you can also rename and change the icons. This widget allows you to have several Philips audio devices, making it easy for you to switch between different Bluetooth devices easily. Simply tap to select your desired Philips audio device and start streaming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          micro USB connector
          for charging all Android phones
          music streaming via Bluetooth
          • iPad 1
          • iPad 2
          • new iPad
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display
          • iPhone 3
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S
          • iPhone 5
          • iPod touch 3rd gen. or later
          • Android phones and tablets
          • other Bluetooth-enabled device
          work with
          Bluetooth 4.0 or below

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          20 W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          2 x 3" full range woofers

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth version
          2.1
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • SPP
          Bluetooth range
          line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft
          NFC
          for Bluetooth pairing
          Support Bluetooth aptX
          streaming
          Audio in (3.5 mm)
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          325 x 115 x 117  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.5  kg
          Product weight
          2  kg
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          358 x 166 x 196 mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
          • Battery
          Battery type
          Li-ion (built-in)
          Operating time on battery
          8  hr

