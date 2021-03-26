  • Lower Price

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

GET EARLY ACCESS to our Black Friday Sale Sign up now
days
hours
minutes
seconds
GET EARLY ACCESS to our Black Friday Sale Sign up now

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Next-generation instant water filter Next-generation instant water filter Next-generation instant water filter

      Filter cartridge

      AWP225/24

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Next-generation instant water filter

      Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure-tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics.

      Similar products

      See all Water Purifiers

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Filter cartridge
      - {discount-value}

      Filter cartridge

      total

      recurring payment

      Next-generation instant water filter

      2X more filtered water, 4X faster*

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great-tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water

      Powered by the innovative activated carbon fibre, which has more efficient absorption due to its highly porous structure, Micro X-Clean Instant filter achieves 4 x faster flow than a filter pitcher*, while maintaining the same filtration performance.

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

      Technical Specifications

      • Filtration performance

        Microplastics reduction
        Yes

      • Input water conditions

        Input water temperature
        2-38  °C
        Input water quality
        Mains tap water
        Input water pressure
        (atmospheric) 0-1  Bar

      • General specifications

        Water flow rate
        1 L/min*
        Product Dimensions (LxWxH)
        46*46*115  mm
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Filter quantity
        3-pack

      • Country of origin

        Filter cartridge
        Made responsibly in China

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • * Compared to Philips pitcher AWP2900
      Warranty icon

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment icon

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability icon

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.