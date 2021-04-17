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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ127/05

3.5

| (17) Reviews

Enjoy music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favourite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

See all benefits

Enjoy music wherever you go

  • CD

  • cassette

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW discs

Philips is known for making products that are compatible with many discs available on the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD, CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

Autostop cassette deck

Autostop cassette deck

0

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximises your music enjoyment by emphasising the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

17

Reviews

3

17/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

great CD and Music Cassette Player

it was really great for me to buy this CD and Cassette Player, and use it a lot. it plays all the cds, and music cassettes very well, and the sound quality is great,its very easy to use,both on mains electricity, and on batteries,and the radio is also great to listen to as well.

Pros

works very well

Cons

nothing to report

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-04-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2020-04-17

27/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Its perfect for what i wanted.

Its a great piece of kit , the sound is quality and its very portable which is what i needed especially with two teenagers in the house always borrowing it. Its compact and fits on the worktop with ease.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine

29/01/2017

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Super Produkt!

Das Gerät wird für das Abspielen von 3 Fragezeichen CD's für die Kinder zum einschlafen genutzt. Erfüllt dafür alle Anforderungeb und kann super mit in den Urlaub genommen werden.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD-Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ127 CD-Soundmachine

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