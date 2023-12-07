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CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
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AZ127/05
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Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
Localised commercial leaflet
User manual
All (5)
Can I do voice recording with my Philips soundmachine?
How to use the tuner of my Philips soundmachine?
How to clean my Philips device?
How to view programmed tracks on my Philips device?
How to delete a programmed list from my Philips device?
CD skips during playback on my Philips CD player
Tracks on my Philips device are played in wrong order
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