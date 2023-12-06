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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Home audio
All series
CD Soundmachine
Discontinued
Support
AZ318B/12
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For iOS and Android
Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
Quick start guide
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All (2)
Does my Philips device use battery power when connected to power?
How to clean my Philips device?
My Philips device does not recognize files on USB
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device
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