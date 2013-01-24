Home
    Pedi Advanced

    Electric foot file attachment

    BCR369/00
    Smooth feet from heel to toe
      Pedi Advanced Electric foot file attachment

      BCR369/00
      Smooth feet from heel to toe

      Philips Pedi Advanced electric foot file attachment gives you smooth feet from heel to toe. The unique rotating disc and handle design allows effortless, precise and gentle callus removal from heel to toe. See all benefits

      Pedi Advanced Electric foot file attachment

      Smooth feet from heel to toe

      Philips Pedi Advanced electric foot file attachment gives you smooth feet from heel to toe. The unique rotating disc and handle design allows effortless, precise and gentle callus removal from heel to toe. See all benefits

        Pedi Advanced

        Pedi Advanced

        Electric foot file attachment

        Smooth feet from heel to toe

        With ultra-precision disc

        • Compatible with epilators:
        • Satinelle Prestige and Advanced
        Unique rotating disc for smooth feet from heel to toe

        Unique rotating disc for smooth feet from heel to toe

        The unique rotating disc with ultra-precision edge gives you smooth feet from heel to toe. The rotating disc and precision edge allows you to remove calluses in a precise, effortless and gentle way for both large and smaller areas.

        Gentle treatment for your skin

        Gentle treatment for your skin

        Gentle treatment for your skin thanks to the natural mineral corundum infused in the disk.

        Wet and Dry for use in and out of the shower

        Wet and Dry for use in and out of the shower

        For wet and dry usage.

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Speed 1 for extra effective callus removal. Speed 2 for gentle callus removal.

        For best results, replace disc every six months

        For best results, replace disc every six months

        For best results, we recommend replacing the disc every six months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Travel cap
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Number of discs
          1

        • Features

          Speed settings
          2 settings

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

