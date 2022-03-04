Search terms

    Easy hair styling with ionic care
      3000 Series Air Styler

      BHA305/00

      Easy hair styling with ionic care

      Dry & style at once - the Philips Air Styler 3000 allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing extra care and shine. The 3 attachments are suitable for both long and short hair, so you can enjoy easy styling.

      Easy hair styling with ionic care

      with Keratin ceramic brushes

      • 3 attachments
      • Ionic care
      • Keratin Ceramic coating
      800 W styling power for salon-like results

      800 W styling power for salon-like results

      The Air Styler with 800 W airflow for gentle drying and styling. Achieve salon-like results every day.

      Care setting for better protection while drying and styling

      Care setting for better protection while drying and styling

      The 'Care' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.

      Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

      Protective ceramic coating with Keratin infusion

      The bristles with keratin-infused ceramic coating glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny look.

      38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

      38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

      The ThermoBrush has an extra-wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

      30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

      30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

      The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Use the narrow concentrator for focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

      Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

      Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

      Enjoy the combined three heat and two speed settings which will create the perfect end result. You can choose between a low and high speed setting with 3 corresponding heat settings; Cool, Care and High. The flexible settings ensure a powerful airflow with a caring temperature for a precise and tailored styling.

      Cool air setting for gentle drying

      Cool air setting for gentle drying

      The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        For a focused airflow
        38 mm ThermoBrush
        For smooth styles and waves
        Retractable 30 mm bristle brush
        For tangle-free waves and curls

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        800 W

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Number of heat settings
        3 heat with 2 speed

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ion technology
        Yes
        Keratin-infused coating
        Yes
        Caring temperature setting
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

