BHA305/00
Easy hair styling with ionic care
Dry & style at once - the Philips Air Styler 3000 allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing extra care and shine. The 3 attachments are suitable for both long and short hair, so you can enjoy easy styling.See all benefits
Air Styler
The Air Styler with 800 W airflow for gentle drying and styling. Achieve salon-like results every day.
The 'Care' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.
The bristles with keratin-infused ceramic coating glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny look.
The ThermoBrush has an extra-wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.
The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.
Use the narrow concentrator for focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.
Enjoy the combined three heat and two speed settings which will create the perfect end result. You can choose between a low and high speed setting with 3 corresponding heat settings; Cool, Care and High. The flexible settings ensure a powerful airflow with a caring temperature for a precise and tailored styling.
The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.
Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
