      5000 Series Air Styler

      BHA530/00

      Multiple hairstyles with extra care

      Use the Philips Air Styler 5000 for easy hair styles everyday. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while ionic care helps your hair shine more.

      5000 Series
      5000 Series

      Air Styler

      Multiple hairstyles with extra care

      • 5 styling attachments
      • Even heat distribution
      • 4 x more ions*
      • Ceramic Argan Oil
      Less overheating with Even Heat Distribution technology

      The Even Heat Distribution technology provides maximum protection for your hair from overheating and thus helps to keep it looking healthy and shiny.

      4 x more ionic care*

      This airstyler gives your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

      Enjoy the combined three heat and two speed settings which will create the perfect end result. You can choose between a low and high speed setting with 3 corresponding heat settings; Cool, Care and High. The flexible settings ensure a powerful airflow with a caring temperature for a precise and tailored styling.

      Care setting for better protection while drying and styling

      The 'Care' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.

      Cool air setting for gentle drying

      The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.

      Argan oil- infused ceramic plates for smooth gliding

      The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.

      30 mm retractable bristle brush for defined waves

      The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.

      38 mm ThermoBrush for smooth styles and waves

      The ThermoBrush has an extra-wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Use the narrow concentrator for focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.

      Paddle straightening brush for naturally straight look

      The paddle-shaped straightening brush is designed to help you create a naturally straight look in one go.

      Volumiser for more volume at the roots

      Create volume at the roots with a specially designed volumiser attachment.

      5 attachments

      This Air Styler features 5 attachments to create different styles - from a naturally straight look, to defined waves and volume at the roots.

      Technical Specifications

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        For a focused airflow
        Retractable bristle brush
        For defined waves
        Paddle straightening brush
        For naturally straight looks
        Volumiser
        For volume at the roots
        38 mm ThermoBrush
        For smooth styles and waves

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Wattage
        1000 W

      • Technical specifications

        Number of heat settings
        3 heat with 2 speed

      • Service

        2 year worldwide warranty
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Storage hook
        Yes
        Cable length
        2 m

      • Caring technologies

        EHD technology
        Yes
        Caring temperature setting
        Yes
        4 x ion technology
        *

      • compared to HP8656
      • * On the paddle brush
      Warranty

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

