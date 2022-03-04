Search terms
BHA530/00
Multiple hairstyles with extra care
Use the Philips Air Styler 5000 for easy hair styles everyday. The warm air is evenly distributed throughout the brush, while ionic care helps your hair shine more.See all benefits
Air Styler
The Even Heat Distribution technology provides maximum protection for your hair from overheating and thus helps to keep it looking healthy and shiny.
This airstyler gives your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
Enjoy the combined three heat and two speed settings which will create the perfect end result. You can choose between a low and high speed setting with 3 corresponding heat settings; Cool, Care and High. The flexible settings ensure a powerful airflow with a caring temperature for a precise and tailored styling.
The 'Care' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.
The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.
The straightener uses ceramic plates infused with argan oil to make styling fast and effortless, with a gliding action that feels as silky smooth as your hair looks.
The 30 mm brush with retractable bristles is designed for easy styling. Turn the tip of the brush and slide it out for defined waves.
The ThermoBrush has an extra-wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.
Use the narrow concentrator for focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.
The paddle-shaped straightening brush is designed to help you create a naturally straight look in one go.
Create volume at the roots with a specially designed volumiser attachment.
This Air Styler features 5 attachments to create different styles - from a naturally straight look, to defined waves and volume at the roots.
