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Hair Dryer 8000 Series Hair Dryer with ThermoShield Advanced
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BHD837/03
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UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
User manual - English (US)
Hair Dryer 8000 SeriesDrying nozzle
Hair Dryer 8000 SeriesAir intake grille
Hair Dryer 8000 SeriesDiffuser
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