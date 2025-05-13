Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Haircare
All series
StyleCare Essential Heated straightening brush
Support
BHH880/00
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
User manual - English (US)
Argentinian Safety Approval Certificate - English (US)
All (6)
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How do I use my Philips Heated Straightening Brush?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
The coating of my Philips Heated Straightening Brush is coming off
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you