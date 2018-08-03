Search terms

    StyleCare Essential

    Heated straightening brush

    BHH880/00
    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
      StyleCare Essential Heated straightening brush

      BHH880/00
      Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

      Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology and bristle design work together for healthy-looking, frizz-free hair. See all benefits

        Heated straightening brush

        Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

        Smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair

        • Extra-large brush area
        • ThermoProtect technology
        • Tourmaline ceramic coating
        Tourmaline ceramic coating

        Tourmaline ceramic coating

        Tourmaline ceramic coating for shiny, smooth, frizz-free hair.

        ThermoProtect technology

        ThermoProtect technology

        ThermoProtect technology maintains a constant temperature across the brush to prevent overheating for protected, healthy-looking hair.

        2 temperature settings to suit your hair type

        2 temperature settings to suit your hair type

        Two temperature settings (170°C and 200°C) to best suit your hair type.

        Triple bristle design

        Triple bristle design

        Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.

        Large paddle-shaped brush

        Large paddle-shaped brush

        The paddle-shaped design straightens more hair in one go.

        Fast heat-up time

        Fast heat-up time

        Ready to use in 50 seconds.

        Ready to use indicator light

        Ready to use indicator light

        LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.

        1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8 m cord.

        Swivel cord

        Swivel cord

        Swivel cord for comfortable use.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          Universal  V
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Heater type
          PTC
          Product size (mm)
          350 L x 75 W x 48 D
          Total number of bristles
          247
          LED light indicator
          White colour

        • Features

          Temperature Settings
          • 2 settings
          • 170°C and 200°C
          Auto shut-off
          after 60 min
          Brush shape
          Paddle
          Brushing area (mm)
          116 L x 60 W
          Number of heated bristles
          111

        • Ease of use

          Storage hook
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Caring technologies

          ThermoProtect
          Yes
          Tourmaline ceramic coating
          Yes

            Measured on 33 women with mid-length hair. Test done in China.

