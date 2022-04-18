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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Haircare
All series
StraightCare Vivid Ends straightener
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BHS675/00
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User manual - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (7)
Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Is it normal for my Philips hair straightener to make a sizzling sound?
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam
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