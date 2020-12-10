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  • Personalised straightening with SenseIQ
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  • Personalised straightening with SenseIQ
  • Personalised straightening with SenseIQ
  • Personalised straightening with SenseIQ
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  • Personalised straightening with SenseIQ
  • Personalised straightening with SenseIQ

Discontinued

PrestigeStraightener

BHS830/00

4.5
| (77) Reviews | 96% recommend this product
Personalised straightening with SenseIQ
Introducing the Philips personalised straightener with SenseIQ technology that is designed to lock your hair's natural moisture deep within. The result? Strong hair and a healthy-looking shine every time you style.
See all benefits

Proven to maintain up to 93% of hair strength*

Personalised straightening with SenseIQ

  • Personalised technology

  • Maintains hair strength*

  • Up to 70% moisture lock-in**

  • 4 x more ions for shiny hair***

Personalised straightening

Personalised straightening

SenseIQ technology for a personalised straightening experience. Senses. The active digital sensor measures your hair's temperature more than 20,000 times per styling session. Adapts. The intelligent microprocessor automatically adjusts the temperature to prevent your hair from overheating. Cares. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while styling, locking in up to 70% of its natural moisture**.

Keeping hair strength

Keeping hair strength

Proven to maintain up to 93% of your hair's essential strength*, the straightener with SenseIQ makes sure your hair always feels healthy on the inside while looking sleek and lustrous outside.

Tetra Ionic System for shiny hair

Tetra Ionic System for shiny hair

Let your hair feel the enriching ionic ambience with the Tetra Ionic System. The patented design releases millions of ions using 4 special jets nested on both sides of the straightener. The enriching molecules remove static, eliminate frizz and give your hair a lustrous glossy shine.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

77

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

10/12/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Fijne stijltang met handige instellingen

Ik vind het erg fijn dat de stijltang handige opties heeft om hem snel en op een verantwoordde manier te gebruiken. Ook ligt hij fijn in de hand en is de stijltang snel op temperatuur. Kortom, super fijn in gebruik.

Pros

Snel op temperatuur, handige instellingen, fijn in de hand

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige BHS830/00 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige BHS830/00 Straightener

05/12/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Superfijne stijltang

Grote fijne stijltang. Wordt snel warm en glijdt langs je haren zonder dat het hapert. Koelt ook snel weer af. Zit keratine stand op, das echt top! En ook een fast stand dus extra snel warm.

Pros

Snel warm, snel afgekoeld. Glijdt gemakkelijk langs je haren.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige BHS830/00 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige BHS830/00 Straightener

14/11/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Wauw

Wauw wat een fantastisch apparaat. Tijdens het stijlen blijft de tang niet hangen en je kunt er mooie krullen mee maken, die lang blijven zitten. Wat ook fijn is dat je de temperatuur zelf in kunt stellen.

Pros

Temperatuur zelf instelbaar, je haren blijven in perfecte krul.

Cons

Het snoer mag wel iets langer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige BHS830/00 Straightener

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Prestige BHS830/00 Straightener

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Disclaimers

  1. SenseIQ mode at 200°C, mean results

  2. SenseIQ mode at 170°C

  3. * vs. Philips HP8372