    BHS830/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    Personalised straightening with SenseIQ
      Overall Rating / 5

      Personalised straightening with SenseIQ

      Introducing the Philips personalised straightener with SenseIQ technology that is designed to lock your hair's natural moisture deep within. The result? Strong hair and a healthy-looking shine every time you style. See all benefits

        Personalised straightening with SenseIQ

        Proven to maintain up to 93% of hair strength*

        • Personalised technology
        • Maintains hair strength*
        • Up to 70% moisture lock-in**
        • 4 x more ions for shiny hair***
        Personalised straightening

        Personalised straightening

        SenseIQ technology for a personalised straightening experience. Senses. The active digital sensor measures your hair's temperature more than 20,000 times per styling session. Adapts. The intelligent microprocessor automatically adjusts the temperature to prevent your hair from overheating. Cares. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while styling, locking in up to 70% of its natural moisture**.

        Keeping hair strength

        Keeping hair strength

        Proven to maintain up to 93% of your hair's essential strength*, the straightener with SenseIQ makes sure your hair always feels healthy on the inside while looking sleek and lustrous outside.

        Tetra Ionic System for shiny hair

        Tetra Ionic System for shiny hair

        Let your hair feel the enriching ionic ambience with the Tetra Ionic System. The patented design releases millions of ions using 4 special jets nested on both sides of the straightener. The enriching molecules remove static, eliminate frizz and give your hair a lustrous glossy shine.

        Senses hair's temperature

        Senses hair's temperature

        Unique hair needs unique care. So stroke after stroke, Philips Straightener Prestige personalises to you. Its active digital sensor measures the temperature of your hair more than 20,000 times per styling session to give you a tailor-made experience every time that you style.

        Adapts straightening performance to prevent overheating

        Adapts straightening performance to prevent overheating

        The intelligent microprocessor is the brain behind SenseIQ. It constantly analyses and adjusts the temperature. Adapting its heat to your hair, the straightener prevents overheating, while always providing the styling performance that you expect.

        Cares uniquely for your hair

        Cares uniquely for your hair

        Give your hair the exclusive care that it deserves. The straightener with SenseIQ technology locks in up to 70%** of your hair's natural moisture to ensure sleek, healthy-looking hair full of shine.

        Quick styling

        Quick styling

        Warming up in seconds, the straightener glides across your hair in fewer passes thanks to 20% larger*** plates. Choose between 14 temperature settings to get the precise styling that you need.

        Pull-free gliding

        Pull-free gliding

        Float across the surface of your hair without any pulling thanks to the ultra-smooth plates that received a special anti-friction treatment.

        Easy straightening with 3 styling modes

        Easy straightening with 3 styling modes

        At the touch of a button, select one of three modes based on your hair-type: Fast mode. Heats to 210°C for hard-to-straighten hair, including thick, course or curly hair. Normal mode. Heats to 190°C for use on textured or softly waved hair. Gentle mode. Heats to 170°C for use with fine, pale, blonde or colour-treated hair. For hair protection, SenseIQ is automatically activated in all modes.

        Precise styling with cool tip

        Precise styling with cool tip

        Want to make waves? No problem. Place a strand of hair between the plates and turn the straightener inwards or outwards as you glide. Grip the cool tip with your free hand for extra control and precision.

        Convenient styling with roll-up pouch

        Convenient styling with roll-up pouch

        The stylish roll-up pouch servers as a heat-resistant mat that helps you style anywhere. It also keeps your straightener securely stored at home or while travelling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Caring technologies

          SenseIQ technology
          Yes
          Ionic Care
          Yes, 4 ionic jets

        • Features

          Settings
          3 modes: Fast, Normal, Gentle
          Auto shut-off
          after 60 min
          LED display
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes
          Storage hook
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Heat-up time
          15 sec
          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Cord length
          2 m

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Heat-resistant roll-out pouch
          Heat protection cap
          Yes

        • Service

          2 year worldwide warranty
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • SenseIQ mode at 200°C, mean results
            • * SenseIQ mode at 170°C
            • * * vs. Philips HP8372

