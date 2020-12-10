2 year warranty
Discontinued
Personalised technology
Maintains hair strength*
Up to 70% moisture lock-in**
4 x more ions for shiny hair***
SenseIQ technology for a personalised straightening experience. Senses. The active digital sensor measures your hair's temperature more than 20,000 times per styling session. Adapts. The intelligent microprocessor automatically adjusts the temperature to prevent your hair from overheating. Cares. Our sensing and adapting technology protects the hair while styling, locking in up to 70% of its natural moisture**.
Proven to maintain up to 93% of your hair's essential strength*, the straightener with SenseIQ makes sure your hair always feels healthy on the inside while looking sleek and lustrous outside.
Let your hair feel the enriching ionic ambience with the Tetra Ionic System. The patented design releases millions of ions using 4 special jets nested on both sides of the straightener. The enriching molecules remove static, eliminate frizz and give your hair a lustrous glossy shine.
4.5
of 5
77
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Peeters8193
10/12/2020
Nederland
Part of promotion
Fijne stijltang met handige instellingen
Ik vind het erg fijn dat de stijltang handige opties heeft om hem snel en op een verantwoordde manier te gebruiken. Ook ligt hij fijn in de hand en is de stijltang snel op temperatuur. Kortom, super fijn in gebruik.
Pros
Snel op temperatuur, handige instellingen, fijn in de hand
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige BHS830/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige BHS830/00 Straightener
Klokje
05/12/2020
Nederland
Verified buyer
Superfijne stijltang
Grote fijne stijltang. Wordt snel warm en glijdt langs je haren zonder dat het hapert. Koelt ook snel weer af. Zit keratine stand op, das echt top! En ook een fast stand dus extra snel warm.
Pros
Snel warm, snel afgekoeld. Glijdt gemakkelijk langs je haren.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige BHS830/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige BHS830/00 Straightener
Zuilichem
14/11/2020
Nederland
Part of promotion
Wauw
Wauw wat een fantastisch apparaat. Tijdens het stijlen blijft de tang niet hangen en je kunt er mooie krullen mee maken, die lang blijven zitten. Wat ook fijn is dat je de temperatuur zelf in kunt stellen.
Pros
Temperatuur zelf instelbaar, je haren blijven in perfecte krul.
Cons
Het snoer mag wel iets langer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige BHS830/00 Straightener
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Prestige BHS830/00 Straightener
SenseIQ mode at 200°C, mean results
SenseIQ mode at 170°C
* vs. Philips HP8372