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2 year warranty
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30-day return
Haircare
All series
Prestige Straightener
Discontinued
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BHS830/00
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User manual - English (US)
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (3)
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
PrestigePouch
PrestigeSlim sleeve
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam
My Philips Hair Styler turns off by itself
My Philips Straightener does not make my hair straight
Is it normal for my Philips hair straightener to make a sizzling sound?
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