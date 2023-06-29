2 year warranty
Discontinued
BRI863/00
For use on body and face
10 minutes to treat lower legs
<gt/>200,000 lamp flashes + pouch
With SmartSkin sensor
Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), derived from the technology used in professional beauty salons. Philips has adapted this technology for effective use in the safety and comfort of your own home. Philips worked closely with skin experts to develop this technology. For more than 10 years Philips carried out extensive consumer research on IPL technology with more than 2000 women.
Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth.
Our clinical studies have shown significant hair reduction in as little as four bi-weekly treatments resulting with smooth hair free skin. To maintain these results, simply repeat the treatment when needed. Time between treatments may vary based on your individual hair regrowth. - To enlarge this picture, please click on the image in the image gallery on the top of this page
Awards
3.6
of 5
823
Reviews
dance_like
29/06/2023
United Kingdom
it works
use it for 2 years already, hair reduced significantly, recommend!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Essential BRI861/00 IPL - Hair removal device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Essential BRI861/00 IPL - Hair removal device
Paul69
13/02/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
good product but only time will tell
I purchased this for doing my wife's legs and face. So far it is easy to use but could do with an adapter to make it easier to use on the face around the chin area. After using it now for a few times there seems to be a bit of a difference but only time will tell how good it is at reducing the hair growth completely
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Essential BRI861/00 IPL - Hair removal device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Essential BRI861/00 IPL - Hair removal device
Juliespringer
27/11/2017
United Kingdom
Why did I not buy this product sooner?
I bought this after years of having facial hair due to poly cystic ovary syndrome. I have done 3 treatments so far and another treatment due later this week. I cannot believe how successful it has been I am finding less and less hairs each morning I was shaving every morning I was so aware and embarrassed but I feel so much more positive about it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Essential BRI861/00 IPL - Hair removal device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Lumea Essential BRI861/00 IPL - Hair removal device
versus SC1981, SC1982, SC1983 and SC1984