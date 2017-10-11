2 year warranty
Discontinued
Bluetooth®
Rechargeable battery
2 W
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favourite music and sound from videos or games wirelessly.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps the quality high, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals from 300 mV to 1000 mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, but anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion-free.
4.2
of 5
14
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Mag981
11/10/2017
United Kingdom
Great speaker
Just bought this. Connected it via Bluetooth and it worked instantly. Good volume and sound quality
This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker
This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker
Andyl33
05/08/2017
United Kingdom
Great portable speaker
Very pleaseed with the ease of use and the power this small speaker emits
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT50B wireless portable speaker
Ferre50
21/06/2018
België
Verified buyer
kleine gespierde
Mooi geluid. Handig overal heel discreet te plaatsen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT50G draadloze draagbare luidspreker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT50G draadloze draagbare luidspreker