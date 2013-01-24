Home
      wireless portable speaker

BT51W/00

Make room to dance

Take your tunes out with the Bluetooth speaker that fits in your pocket. This tiny speaker gives you six hours of play time and crisp sound, even at maximum volume. The wireless range is 10 m. Plenty of space to dance across the room.

        Make room to dance

        • Bluetooth®
        • White

        1.5" full-range speaker. Crisp, clear sound

        Weighing just 90 g, you'll barely notice you're carrying this tiny speaker. The 1.5" full-range driver delivers crisp, clear sound even when you turn the volume up.

        5 hours of play time

        The battery gives you 5 hours of play time from a full charge. Charging takes less than 3 hours and is easy via the included micro USB cable.

        Bluetooth is ready to pair with power-on

        Pairing with your Bluetooth device is simple. Just power on the speaker and it's ready to pair. The wireless range is 10 m.

        Anti-clipping function. Turn it up without distortion

        Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps its high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300 mV to 1000 mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion-free.

        Up to 10 m wireless range

        Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can easily enjoy your favourite music, sound from video or game on this speaker wirelessly.

        USB charging. Micro USB cable included

        Micro USB cable included

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick install guide
          • World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Cable
          USB charging cable

        • Compatibility

          other Bluetooth-enabled device
          Yes
          work with
          up to iOS 10.2, Bluetooth 4.2 or below

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10 m or 30 ft

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 W
          Sound System
          Mono

        • Power

          Battery type
          lithium polymer (built-in)
          Operating time on battery
          5  hr

        • Dimensions

          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          8.1 x 9.5 x 11.3 cm
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          6.1 x 6.1 x 7.6
          Product weight
          0.135  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.18  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick install guide
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

