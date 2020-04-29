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Discontinued
Music never stops
My music never stops. EverPlay wireless portable speaker keeps playing all the time without interruption thanks to the strong Bluetooth connection and intuitive charging options. Its custom fabric makes it beautiful as well as super durable
10 W, 10 hr
Long Bluetooth range
Waterproof, dustproof
Quick charge option
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
Recharging has never been so easy. When the power starts to run low, use the handy two-in-one strap-USB charging cable. Plug it in for power, or use it to attach the speaker to a bag for easy portability.
Move freely around with your smart phone, without worrying about dropping your music. EverPlay speaker offers an incredibly stable and long-range Bluetooth connection up to 30 metres or 100 feet, three times faster than industry standards. The speakers are equipped with a sensitivity antenna and radio frequency filter to minimize background interference.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Només lo bo
29/04/2020
España
Verified buyer
Excel·lent
Molt Bona qualitat de so. Baixos més que bons per lo petit que és. Bateria acceptable . Les 9:00h perfecte.
Pros
So. Disseny.
Cons
No pots sincronitzar dos per a fer un Estèreo real.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT6900A altavoz portátil inalámbrico
Date of Use 2019-03-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT6900A altavoz portátil inalámbrico
Date of Use 2019-03-29
Sr.PRàctic
07/04/2020
España
Genial
Petit però amb una qualitat de so excel·lent. Per al bany, la terrassa és ideal.
Pros
Excel·lent so, disseny exquisit, pràctic.
Cons
de moment res
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT6900A altavoz portátil inalámbrico
Date of Use 2020-03-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT6900A altavoz portátil inalámbrico
Date of Use 2020-03-07