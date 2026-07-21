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Wireless speakers
All series
wireless portable speaker
Discontinued
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BT6900P/00
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Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
Quick start guide
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Does my Philips Bluetooth speaker work with Amazon Echo Dot?
My Philips Bluetooth speaker does not charge.
I cannot pair my Philips speaker with my mobile phone
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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