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Discontinued

Micro music system

BTB2670/12

4.5

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Hi-Fi stereo sound that fits your home

Listen to your smartphone tunes, stream your music library over Bluetooth and play MP3-CDs on this compact, all-in-one Philips music system. Then tune in to your favourite radio shows with DAB+ and FM compatibility.

See all benefits

Hi-Fi stereo sound that fits your home

  • Bluetooth

  • with MULTIPAIR

  • DAB+

Bluetooth standby mode always on for easy reconnection

Bluetooth standby mode always on for easy reconnection

After your smart device has been connected once, your Philips music system can be woken from standby mode by your smart device's Bluetooth function. This will also activate the Bluetooth source, making it quick and easy to stream music, any time.

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

Fast and efficient USB charging for your smart device

Fast and efficient USB charging for your smart device

The USB port isn't just for music playback. The intelligent USB power management system enables a 2A fast charging current to rapidly charge your smart device when the music system is in standby mode.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

17/04/2018

Deutschland

Deutschland

Wie schon immer: Ein super Philips Design

Genau so eine Mini-Stereo-Anlage habe ich gesucht ... gesehen, gehört und sofort gekauft. Zu hause auspacken, ansehen, lesen, einstellen und los gehts. Einfacher gehts nicht. Super klang, kann auch sehr laut werden und klingt trozdem super. Die Anlage sieht totschick aus und passt somit genau ins Arbeitszimmer. Übrigens: Ich kaufe bereits seit 1974 Produkte von Philips und bin noch nie enttäuscht worden.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTB2670 Mini-Stereoanlage

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTB2670 Mini-Stereoanlage

09/09/2018

Danmark

Danmark

Kan alt det vi har brug for. DAB+ og BT

God lyd og godt enkelt design. Finder nemt alle DAB+ kanaler. Nem at afspille på via Bluetooth. Som ekstra gode kan vi afspille CD'er og MP3. Det hele lige til. Meget tilfreds med lyden. Eneste lille bitte minus er at fjernkontrol ikke benytter radio, så man skal pege på fronten - men kombinationen af funktionerne, den gode lyd og prisen gør at det kan accepteres. Godt produkt!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTB2670 Mikromusiksystem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTB2670 Mikromusiksystem

27/02/2018

France

France

Satisfait

Produit peu encombrant. Souci, pour l'instant, avec bluetooth pour relier une enceinte .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTB2670 Microchaîne

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BTB2670 Microchaîne

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