Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
Hi-Fi stereo sound that fits your home
Listen to your smartphone tunes, stream your music library over Bluetooth and play MP3-CDs on this compact, all-in-one Philips music system. Then tune in to your favourite radio shows with DAB+ and FM compatibility.
Bluetooth
with MULTIPAIR
DAB+
After your smart device has been connected once, your Philips music system can be woken from standby mode by your smart device's Bluetooth function. This will also activate the Bluetooth source, making it quick and easy to stream music, any time.
Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.
The USB port isn't just for music playback. The intelligent USB power management system enables a 2A fast charging current to rapidly charge your smart device when the music system is in standby mode.
4.5
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Rubie
17/04/2018
Deutschland
Wie schon immer: Ein super Philips Design
Genau so eine Mini-Stereo-Anlage habe ich gesucht ... gesehen, gehört und sofort gekauft. Zu hause auspacken, ansehen, lesen, einstellen und los gehts. Einfacher gehts nicht. Super klang, kann auch sehr laut werden und klingt trozdem super. Die Anlage sieht totschick aus und passt somit genau ins Arbeitszimmer. Übrigens: Ich kaufe bereits seit 1974 Produkte von Philips und bin noch nie enttäuscht worden.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTB2670 Mini-Stereoanlage
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTB2670 Mini-Stereoanlage
BjarneBo
09/09/2018
Danmark
Kan alt det vi har brug for. DAB+ og BT
God lyd og godt enkelt design. Finder nemt alle DAB+ kanaler. Nem at afspille på via Bluetooth. Som ekstra gode kan vi afspille CD'er og MP3. Det hele lige til. Meget tilfreds med lyden. Eneste lille bitte minus er at fjernkontrol ikke benytter radio, så man skal pege på fronten - men kombinationen af funktionerne, den gode lyd og prisen gør at det kan accepteres. Godt produkt!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTB2670 Mikromusiksystem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTB2670 Mikromusiksystem
Feufeu80
27/02/2018
France
Satisfait
Produit peu encombrant. Souci, pour l'instant, avec bluetooth pour relier une enceinte .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTB2670 Microchaîne
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BTB2670 Microchaîne