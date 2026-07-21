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Micro music system
Discontinued
Support
BTB2670/12
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Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
Quick start guide
Localised commercial leaflet
All (1)
What is Bluetooth?
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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