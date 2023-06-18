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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM200BL/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Simply swipe your great moments to your TV or the Web

The Philips ESee CAM200 lets you take videos and photos with ease, and brings sharing to a whole new level of simplicity. Swipe on the 3" touchscreen to share your shots on your TV or on the Internet—instantly, wirelessly.

See all benefits

via built-in Wi-Fi

Simply swipe your great moments to your TV or the Web

Go Live for wireless video broadcast to website via UStream

Go Live for wireless video broadcast to website via UStream

Broadcast events live with the Esee camcorder, and share all that is happening, as it's happening. All you have to do is establish a Wi-Fi connection and select 'Go Live'. What you are recording will then start streaming onto the UStream website, where it can be viewed by family and friends wherever they are. Let loved ones take part in your experiences and share all of life's greatest moments as they take place.

Extra long battery life lets you shoot more

Up to 10 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Up to 10 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

18/06/2023

France

France

Caméra HD CAM200BLPhilips

Super matériel,de Bonne qualité,avec un prix abordable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM200BL HD camcorder

Date of Use 2022-12-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM200BL HD camcorder

Date of Use 2022-12-18

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