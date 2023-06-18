Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
CAM200BL/00
Simply swipe your great moments to your TV or the Web
The Philips ESee CAM200 lets you take videos and photos with ease, and brings sharing to a whole new level of simplicity. Swipe on the 3" touchscreen to share your shots on your TV or on the Internet—instantly, wirelessly.
Broadcast events live with the Esee camcorder, and share all that is happening, as it's happening. All you have to do is establish a Wi-Fi connection and select 'Go Live'. What you are recording will then start streaming onto the UStream website, where it can be viewed by family and friends wherever they are. Let loved ones take part in your experiences and share all of life's greatest moments as they take place.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Fredoche 59.
18/06/2023
France
Caméra HD CAM200BLPhilips
Super matériel,de Bonne qualité,avec un prix abordable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM200BL HD camcorder
Date of Use 2022-12-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CAM200BL HD camcorder
Date of Use 2022-12-18