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HD camcorder
Discontinued
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CAM200BL/00
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Supports control of selected models of Philips Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, party speakers, micro systems, CD soundmachine, portable radio.
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All (4)
Why does my Philips camcorder turn off automatically?
Does my Philips camcorder support SDHC cards?
How to transfer files from my Philips camcorder to PC?
How to set the SD card as the default storing place?
Video/Image made with my Philips camcorder has no color
Video made by my Philips camcorder is distorted on a TV
Videos/images made with my Philips recorder are blurry
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