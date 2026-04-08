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Philips lid for milk carafe
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CP0155/01
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Upper part of the Philips milk carafe. Compatible with Philips 4000 Series, Incanto series, GranBaristo Series, PicoBaristo Series, EP Series, Philips 5000 Series.
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