    Philips Avent

    Power adapter

    CP2130/01
    Connects your baby video monitor to a mains plug socket
      Philips Avent Power adapter

      CP2130/01

      Connects your baby video monitor to a mains plug socket

      This power adapter connects your baby video monitor to mains power. Suitable for use with either the parent unit or baby unit.

      Connects your baby video monitor to a mains plug socket

      This power adapter connects your baby video monitor to mains power. Suitable for use with either the parent unit or baby unit. See all benefits

      Connects your baby video monitor to a mains plug socket

      This power adapter connects your baby video monitor to mains power. Suitable for use with either the parent unit or baby unit. See all benefits

      Connects your baby video monitor to a mains plug socket

      This power adapter connects your baby video monitor to mains power. Suitable for use with either the parent unit or baby unit. See all benefits

      Connects your baby video monitor to a mains plug socket

      • Baby monitor
      • White
      • European countries
      • 2 pin
      • Cord length: 2.5 m UL21104 26AWG

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable parts

        Fits product type
        • SCD881/26
        • SCD882/26
        • SCD891/26
        • SCD892/26

