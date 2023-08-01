Search terms

      Philips Avent Video Baby Monitor Advanced

      SCD881/26

      The Philips Avent SCD881 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (2.8" LCD; 7.2 cm), day or night.

      Video Baby Monitor
      - {discount-value}

      Video Baby Monitor

      Advanced

      Stay close to your baby

      Private and secure with wireless technology

      Private and secure connection with wireless technology

      Private and secure connection with wireless technology

      Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby with a 2.4 GHz wireless connection technology for minimal interference.

      High resolution 2.8" (7.2 cm) screen with night vision

      High resolution 2.8" (7.2 cm) screen with night vision

      See your baby, day and night, with crystal clear infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high resolution, extra large 2.8" colour screen. With 2 x digital zoom and pan for extra reassurance so you can see everything your baby is up to.

      Hear your baby with clear sound

      Hear your baby with clear sound

      Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby any time with high-quality, crystal-clear sound.

      Energy-saving eco mode with connection indication

      Energy-saving eco mode with connection indication

      Switch on the ECO mode to reduce power consumption during quiet times in the baby's room, safe in the knowledge that you are still connected to your baby via the unique link indication. The ECO mode switches off the audio/video transmissions, and the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.

      Range up to 300 metres*

      Range up to 300 metres*

      Indoor range up to 50 metres*, Outdoor range up to 300 metres*

      Excellent operating time for overnight monitoring

      Excellent operating time for overnight monitoring

      The convenient rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 12 hours** before recharging is required.

      Talk to your baby remotely

      Talk to your baby remotely

      Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.

      Comforting lullabies to calm your little one

      Comforting lullabies to calm your little one

      There's nothing like a gentle lullaby to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house you can select one of 6 relaxing tunes to help your baby drift off to sleep in no time.

      Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

      Choose the best sound level for your surroundings

      It allows you to set the microphone sensitivity of the baby unit. The microphone sensitivity determines what level of noise is picked up by the baby unit, e.g. you might want to hear when your baby cries, but you may be less interested in his or her babbling.

      Manual camera rotation for a complete view of your baby's room

      Manual camera rotation for a complete view of your baby's room

      The view of the camera can be adjusted horizontally and vertically to view different angles of your baby's room.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240 V / 50-60 Hz

      • Features

        Digital Video Technology
        Yes
        Belt Clip
        Yes
        Menu Style
        Icons and text
        Voice activation screen
        Yes, VOX mode
        Linked and in range indication
        Yes
        Lullabies
        Yes, 4 and 2 white noises
        Outdoor range up to
        300m
        Adjustable sound and sensitivity Video LCD Screen
        2.8" colour, 7.2 cm
        Android, IOS, Tablet compatible
        No
        Time display
        Yes
        Audio mode
        Yes
        USB Type-C
        Yes
      • The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.
      • *When using the ECO mode.
      Warranty

      We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

      View our warranty policy
      Refurbishment

      We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

      Shop Better Than New editions
      Parts and accessories

      We help you replace parts instead of products*

      Shop parts and accessories
      Sustainability

      We take responsibility for our impact

      Read our sustainability goals

      * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

