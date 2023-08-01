Search terms
SCD891/26
Stay close to your baby, with extra peace of mind
"The Philips Avent SCD891 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal-clear vision (3.5"" LCD; 8.5 cm), day or night."See all benefits
Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby with a 2.4 GHz wireless connection technology for minimal interference.
See your baby, day and night, with crystal-clear infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high resolution, extra-large 3.5" colour screen. With 4 x digital zoom and pan for extra reassurance so you can see everything that your baby is up to.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle and hiccup with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby any time with high-quality, crystal-clear sound.
Switch on the ECO mode to reduce power consumption during quiet times in the baby's room, safe in the knowledge that you are still connected to your baby via the unique link indication. The ECO mode switches off the audio/video transmissions, and the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.
Indoor range up to 50 metres*, Outdoor range up to 300 metres*
The convenient rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless monitoring for up to 12 hours** before recharging is required.
Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one click of this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.
There's nothing like a gentle lullaby and the warm, tranquil glow of a night light to calm a restless baby. From any room in the house, you can select one of 6 relaxing tunes and switch on the night light, helping your baby to drift effortlessly to sleep in no time.
It allows you to set the microphone sensitivity of the baby unit. The microphone sensitivity determines what level of noise is picked up by the baby unit, e.g. you might want to hear when your baby cries, but you may be less interested in his or her babbling.
The view of the camera can be adjusted horizontally and vertically to view different angles of your baby's room.
Personalise your alert settings and be notified by a silent and subtle vibration of the parent unit.
The temperature sensor with customised alert allows you to monitor the climate in your baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature can make your baby restless. A customised temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes.
Power
Features
