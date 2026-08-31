2 year warranty
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03
d
Days
23
h
Hours
55
m
Minutes
19
s
Seconds
CP2149/02
USB-A cable for flexible charging
This USB-A charging cable connects your charging travel case to your laptop or a compatible USB power adapter.
This product
Philips Sonicare
USB-A charging cable
£ 12.99
F1 Standard nozzle
2-pack F1 Standard water flosser nozzle
£ 17.39
£ 12.99
£ 12.99
HX7420/12
HX7420/13
HX7420/14
HX7429/04
HX7401/11
HX7401/12
HX7403/07
HX7403/08
HX710A
HX7108/04
HX711B
HX7119/02
White
EU/UK
Cord length: 95 cm
Cordless Power Flosser 3000
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second chance with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.