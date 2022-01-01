Search terms

    Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000

    Cordless water flosser with accessories

    HX3806/33
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    • Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
      Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless water flosser with accessories

      HX3806/33
      Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

      Effortlessly thorough cleaning between teeth to improve your gum health. Unique Quad Stream tip cleans more surface area with less effort for more effective flossing every time, so it's easy to get flossing right. See all benefits

        Power Flosser 3000

        Power Flosser 3000

        Cordless water flosser with accessories

        Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

        Removes up to 99.9% of plaque* in treated areas

        • Removes up to 99.9% of plaque
        • Complete clean in 60 seconds
        • 2 flossing modes, 3 intensities
        • 250 ml reservoir
        Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

        Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

        Unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates flow into 4 water jets, which cover more surface area between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss.

        Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

        Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

        Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode, so you get it right every time.

        2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

        2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

        Choose the clean that suits your smile. Clean mode delivers continuous flow for effective everyday cleaning. Deep Clean pulses for more thorough cleaning. Adjustable intensity level adapts for comfort.

        Complete clean in 60 seconds

        Complete clean in 60 seconds

        Access those hard-to-reach areas with a nozzle that rotates 360 degrees, so that you can use the device in any orientation.Get a thorough 360° clean in just 60 seconds from start to finish.

        Fast, universal charging with USB-C cable

        Fast, universal charging with USB-C cable

        Convenient charging with a USB-C cable uses the same connection as most mobile phones or tablets. Get up to 14 days of cleaning from a single charge.

        Easy-to-fill 250 ml reservoir

        Easy-to-fill 250 ml reservoir

        Reservoir capacity of 250 ml holds enough water for a recommended 60 second clean. Simply twist and remove or use the side-fill door for easy refilling.

        Effortless technique

        Effortless technique

        Just point, press and clean for more effective flossing. Aim the tip between your teeth and along the gumline, and let it do all the work for you!

        Standard tip for spot cleaning

        Standard tip for spot cleaning

        A standard single-stream tip boosts pressure for spot cleaning and removing food debris when you need it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          Multi-voltage charger

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Nozzle attachment
          Easily clicks on and off

        • Performance

          Cleaning
          Clean entire mouth in 60–90 sec

        • Items included

          Cordless Power Flosser
          1
          F1 Standard nozzle
          1
          F3 Quad Stream nozzle
          1
          Travel bag
          1
          USB charging cable
          1
          USB wall adapter
          1

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning
          Deep Clean+
          For an invigorating deep clean
          Intensities
          3

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 99% of plaque in treated areas*

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Black

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000
        • Standard nozzle
        • Quadstream nozzle
        • USB cable
        • Travel pouch

              • In an in-vitro study. Actual results may vary.
