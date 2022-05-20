Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    7000 Series

    CITRUS FILTER PLATE

    CP6857
    • To replace your current citrus filter plate To replace your current citrus filter plate To replace your current citrus filter plate
      -{discount-value}

      7000 Series CITRUS FILTER PLATE

      CP6857

      To replace your current citrus filter plate

      This is a replaceable part for your Avance Food Processor See all benefits

      7000 Series CITRUS FILTER PLATE

      To replace your current citrus filter plate

      This is a replaceable part for your Avance Food Processor See all benefits

      To replace your current citrus filter plate

      This is a replaceable part for your Avance Food Processor See all benefits

      7000 Series CITRUS FILTER PLATE

      To replace your current citrus filter plate

      This is a replaceable part for your Avance Food Processor See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      7000 Series

      7000 Series

      CITRUS FILTER PLATE

      - {discount-value}

      Total:

      To replace your current citrus filter plate

      • Black
      • Plastic

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Get your welcome gift of £10 off*


          Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

          A welcome gift of £10 off*

          Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

          People that are happy to make use of their membership
          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Student discount
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.