    7000 Series

    Food processor

    HR7778/00
    Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend
      7000 Series Food processor

      HR7778/00
      Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

      This Philips 7000 Series Food Processor is the versatile solution for your kitchen needs. With its new innovative metal kneading hook, powerful 1300 W motor and one-touch auto button for dough, making bread has never been so easy.

        7000 Series Food processor

        Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

          7000 Series Food processor

          Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

            Food processor

            Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

            Create your favourite recipes with PowerChop and more

            • 1300 W
            • Compact 4-in-1 setup
            • 3.4 L bowl
            • One-touch auto buttons
            Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

            Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

            The double metal balloon beater together with the one-touch auto button creates fluffy egg whites (up to 600% volume increase) and perfectly whipped cream (up to 200% volume increase). Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!

            Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

            Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

            Together with the strong motor, this metal kneading hook quickly forms a dough ball from your ingredients. Once the dough is formed, the innovative kneading hook works the dough with the right force and power so you can make the tastiest bread.

            PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

            PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

            PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result for both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

            One-touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

            One-touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

            In addition to the manual 12 speed + pulse control, this Avance Food Processor comes with 3 one-touch auto buttons. To select them, simply turn the control dial to the "ON" position and press the one-touch auto button. The motor then automatically sets the right speed and auto pulse functions for the best results.

            Dishwasher-safe accessories

            Dishwasher-safe accessories

            All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

            Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

            Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

            The extra-large 3.4 litre bowl has a working capacity of 2 litres to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2 litre blender jar handles 1.5 litres of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.

            Stainless steel discs to slice, shred, granulate and cut chips

            Stainless steel discs to slice, shred, granulate and cut chips

            This food processor comes with an additional range of 4 stainless steel discs: 1 reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) for all types of vegetables, 1 granulating disc for potatoes or cheese, 1 julienne disc for thin vegetable strips and 1 French Fry disc for thick potato strips.

            Citrus press and 6 glass centrifugal juicer with metal mesh

            Citrus press and 6 glass centrifugal juicer with metal mesh

            This food processor includes a professional juicing accessory. Thanks to its extra-large feeding tube and patented large metal mesh filter, it can juice up to 200% faster compared with other food processor juicers. The patented micromesh filter made of stainless steel squeezes out every drop to give you more juice. And thanks to its ergonomic design, it is quicker to clean and store.

            XXL 18-cm discs for faster processing of all ingredients

            Thanks to the XXL discs (18 cm), the Philips food processor will provide you with faster performance, saving you time and effort while cooking.

            Technical Specifications

            • Accessories

              Included
              • Blade unit S-blade
              • Citrus press
              • Cleaning tool
              • Coarse shredding tool
              • Coarse slicing tool
              • Double balloon beater
              • Fine shredding tool
              • Fine slicing tool
              • Food processor tool
              • Jar
              • Kneading tool
              • Reversible disc
              • Spatula

            • Technical specifications

              Voltage
              220-240  V
              Cord length
              1.2  m
              Power
              1300  W
              Blender jar max capacity
              2.2 L
              Frequency
              50/60  Hz
              Blender jar working capacity
              1.5 L
              RPM blender (max)
              20,000  rpm
              RPM bowl (max)
              1700  rpm
              FP Bowl efficient capacity
              2  L
              FP Bowl Max capacity
              3.4  L

            • Weight and dimensions

              Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
              289 x 254 x 436  mm

            • General specifications

              Adjustable slicing discs
              1-7 mm
              Number of speed settings
              12 + pulse
              Product features
              • Dishwasher safe
              • Integrated cord storage
              • Non-slip feet
              • On/off switch
              • Pulse
              • Storage compartment
              Functions
              32+

            • Finishing

              Material accessories
              Stainless steel/Plastic
              Material of main body
              Stainless steel
              Material jar
              SAN

