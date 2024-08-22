Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
All series
Food processor tool holder
Discontinued
Support
CP9092
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
The new Viva Food Processor has a 4-in-1 set-up with a 2.1 L bowl, 1.75 L blender, grinder mill and citrus press. Its accessories and attachments allow you to enjoy more than 30 functions. PowerChop technology for supreme chopping results
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you