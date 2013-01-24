Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent ISIS

    Funnel hygiene cover

    CRP405
    Avent
    Avent
    • To hygienically close your breast pump funnel To hygienically close your breast pump funnel To hygienically close your breast pump funnel
      Philips Avent ISIS Funnel hygiene cover

      CRP405
      To hygienically close your breast pump funnel

      This part of your breast pump can be used to cover the breast pump funnel.

      Bundle price

      Philips shop price

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types:
        • SCD277/00
        • SCD281/00
        • SCF290/11
        • SCF290/12
        • SCF290/13
        • SCF290/15
        • SCF290/16
        • SCF290/20
        • SCF290/28
        • SCF290/60
        • SCF300/08
        • SCF300/12
        • SCF300/13
        • SCF300/15
        • SCF300/20
        • SCF300/60
        • SCF310/12
        • SCF310/13
        • SCF310/20
        • SCF310/60
        Fits product type:
        • SCF290/98
        • SCF290/99

