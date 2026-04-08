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Cleaning brush

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Cleaning brush

CRP725

Cleaning brush

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Manuals & Documentation

This brush helps you to take care of your coffee machine, either when you are performing regular cleaning or swapping to a different blend of beans. The brush allows you to reach the tiniest spots and crevices in the grinder funnel!

  • PDF file
  • 8 April 2026

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