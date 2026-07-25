ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • For vacuuming slits and cracks
  • For vacuuming slits and cracks

Crevice nozzle

CRP751

For vacuuming slits and cracks
With this crevice tool you can clean narrow corners or hard-to-reach places.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Performer Silent

Performer Silent
Bagged vacuum cleaner

FC8784/09

Performer Silent

Performer Silent
Bagged vacuum cleaner

FC8786/09

Performer Silent

Performer Silent
Bagged vacuum cleaner

FC8782/09

PowerPro Compact

PowerPro Compact
Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8477/69

Find matching products on the specifications tab

For vacuuming slits and cracks

  • Conical

  • Grey

Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All of this with guaranteed Philips quality.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.