    Performer Silent

    Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC8784/09
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
      Performer Silent Bagged vacuum cleaner

      FC8784/09
      Maximum Power. Minimum Sound*

      A clean floor makes a healthier home. The new Philips Performer Silent features advanced nozzle technology to capture dirt and fine dust thoroughly, for a healthy environment. At 66 dB, it is also our most silent vacuum cleaner ever. See all benefits

        Bagged vacuum cleaner

        Maximum Power. Minimum Sound*

        Picks up and locks >99.99%** of dust and allergens

        • 99.9% dust pick-up
        • 750 W
        • 66 dB for quiet vacuuming
        750 W motor for strong suction power

        750 W motor for strong suction power

        High-efficiency 750 W motor promises a powerful, superior clean every time.

        99.9% dust pick-up** to deliver deep cleaning results

        99.9% dust pick-up** to deliver deep cleaning results

        TriActive Pro nozzle and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust**.

        Vacuum any time in silence, without disturbing anyone

        Vacuum any time in silence, without disturbing anyone

        Engineered for low noise, so you can vacuum quietly at any time without disturbing anyone else in your home. Certified by Quiet Mark.

        Long 12 metre reach goes further without unplugging

        Long 12 metre reach goes further without unplugging

        Extra long 12 metre cable allows longer use without unplugging.

        Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles — ECARF certified

        Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles — ECARF certified

        Certified allergy filter captures 99.9% of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.

        Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

        Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

        Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

        Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 4 litre dust chamber

        Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 4 litre dust chamber

        Large 4 litre dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

        TriActive Pro nozzle picks up finest dust for a deeper clean

        TriActive Pro nozzle picks up finest dust for a deeper clean

        Top-performing TriActive Pro nozzle cleans deeply on all types of floor, from wood to carpets, capturing even the finest dust.

        Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch protection

        Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch protection

        No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, specially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

        Mini Turbo brush, for easy removal of pet hair and fluff

        Mini Turbo brush, for easy removal of pet hair and fluff

        The Mini Turbo brush quickly removes hair, fluff and dust from sofas, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Input power (max)
          750  W
          Input power (IEC)
          650  W
          Sound power level
          66  dB

        • Usability

          Action radius
          12  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Cord length
          9  m
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Tube coupling
          SmartLock
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance

        • Design

          Colour
          Cardinal Red

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag Ultra-Long Performance
          Dust capacity
          4  l
          Exhaust filter
          Allergy filter
          Motor filter
          Micro filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          • Integrated brush
          Additional nozzle
          • Parquet nozzle
          • Mini turbo brush
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive Pro

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          470 x 320 x 280  mm
          Weight of product
          5.4  kg

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

              • of all Philips vacuum cleaners with bag.
              • *dust pick-up on hard floors (IEC62885-2) and filtration of particles as small as 0.3 µm, according to EU energy label.

