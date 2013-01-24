Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Small vacuum cleaner nozzle

    CRP750
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Additional small nozzle for your vacuum cleaner Additional small nozzle for your vacuum cleaner Additional small nozzle for your vacuum cleaner
      -{discount-value}

      Small vacuum cleaner nozzle

      CRP750
      Overall Rating / 5

      Additional small nozzle for your vacuum cleaner

      With this small nozzle you can perform on-the-spot cleaning jobs. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Small vacuum cleaner nozzle

      Additional small nozzle for your vacuum cleaner

      With this small nozzle you can perform on-the-spot cleaning jobs. See all benefits

      Additional small nozzle for your vacuum cleaner

      With this small nozzle you can perform on-the-spot cleaning jobs. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Small vacuum cleaner nozzle

      Additional small nozzle for your vacuum cleaner

      With this small nozzle you can perform on-the-spot cleaning jobs. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Small vacuum cleaner nozzle

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Additional small nozzle for your vacuum cleaner

        Find matching products on the specifications tab

        • Conical
        • Grey

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          • FC8130/01
          • FC8130/60
          • FC8131/01
          • FC8132/01
          • FC8132/60
          • FC8134/01
          • FC8135/01
          • FC8135/11
          • FC8136/01
          • FC8140/01
          • FC8140/60
          • FC8142/01
          • FC8142/02
          • FC8144/01
          • FC8146/01, FC8146/02
          • FC9328/59
          Fits product types
          • FC8130/01
          • FC8132/01
          • FC8610/01
          • FC8611/01
          • FC8612/01
          • FC8613/01
          • FC8614/01
          • FC8615/01
          • FC8617/01
          • FC8617/02
          • FC8620/01
          • FC8620/02
          • FC9085/01

        • Suitable for

          EasyLife
          • FC8130 - FC8139
          • FC8140 - FC8149
          PowerLife
          FC8450 - FC8459
          PowerPro Active
          • FC8630 - FC8649
          • FC9520 - FC9529
          PowerPro Compact
          FC8470 - FC8479, FC9328/59
          PerformerActive
          FC8650 - FC8659
          PerformerActive ECO
          FC8520 - FC8528
          PowerLife ECO
          FC8320 - FC8326
          PowerPro Compact ECO
          FC9320 - FC9326
          PowerPro Ultimate
          FC9932
          Performer Ultimate
          • FC8921, FC8922, FC8924, FC8925
          • FC8941/09, FC8942/09
          • FC8955/09
          • FC8957/09
          Performer Silent
          • FC8779
          • FC8780..FC8786
          9000 series
          • XB9125
          • XB9145
          • XB9155
          • XB9185
          • XB9154

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount