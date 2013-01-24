Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8146/01
    • Save up to 20% energy* Save up to 20% energy* Save up to 20% energy*
      -{discount-value}

      EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

      FC8146/01

      Save up to 20% energy*

      The Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver excellent cleaning results while consuming less energy than standard vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, you can easily empty the bucket without getting dirty hands with a simple push of a button.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Save up to 20% energy*

      The Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver excellent cleaning results while consuming less energy than standard vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, you can easily empty the bucket without getting dirty hands with a simple push of a button.

      Save up to 20% energy*

      The Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver excellent cleaning results while consuming less energy than standard vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, you can easily empty the bucket without getting dirty hands with a simple push of a button.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      EasyLife Bagless vacuum cleaner

      Save up to 20% energy*

      The Philips EasyLife vacuum cleaner is designed to deliver excellent cleaning results while consuming less energy than standard vacuum cleaners. Furthermore, you can easily empty the bucket without getting dirty hands with a simple push of a button.

      Similar products

      See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        EasyLife

        EasyLife

        Bagless vacuum cleaner

        Total:

        Save up to 20% energy*

        Vacuum cleaner for greener results

        • 1400 W
        • Parquet
        1400 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

        1400 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power

        The efficient 1400 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use less energy but do not compromise on the cleaning results.

        Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

        Indicator light shows when bucket needs emptying

        The indicator light turns on when the bucket is full and needs to be emptied. Emptying and cleaning the bucket and the filter will ensure you keep optimum cleaning performance.

        Dust container with one-button release system

        Dust container with one-button release system

        The closed dust container of the Philips bagless vacuum cleaner can be emptied from the bottom at the simple push of a button.

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

        This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

        Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch protection

        Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch protection

        No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, specially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

        Handle for easy removal of the dust container

        The handle of the dust container will help you to easily take it out and hold it over the rubbish bin.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          User manual
          100% recycled paper
          Motor
          Energy saving, high efficiency
          Packaging
          &gt; 90% recycled materials

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          5.5 kg
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          428.5 x 314 x 213 mm

        • Usability

          Dust container full indicator
          Yes
          Tube coupling
          Conical
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Action radius
          10 m
          Carrying handle
          Front
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Cord length
          6 m

        • Filtration

          Exhaust filter
          HEPA washable filter
          Dust capacity
          1.7 l
          Filter type
          HEPA

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessory storage
          On tubeclip
          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Additional nozzle
          Parquet nozzle
          Standard nozzle
          All-purpose nozzle

        • Design

          Colour
          Oyster metallic

        • Performance

          Suction power (max)
          300 W
          Vacuum (max)
          28 kPa
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          82 dB
          Input power (IEC)
          1400 W
          Airflow (max)
          34 l/s

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Compared to a 2000 Watt vacuum cleaner. Philips internal measurements, 2010.
              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of 15% off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
              **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount