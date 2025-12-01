Search terms

      -{discount-value}

      EasyLife Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC8134/01

      The Philips EasyLife EnergyCare vacuum cleaner saves energy while ensuring high-power cleaning results. The highly efficient motor provides the same performance as a 2000 W vacuum cleaner but consumes 20% less energy. Get greener every day!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Vacuum cleaner for greener results

      • 1400 W
      Same performance as 2000 W, with 20% less energy

      Same performance as 2000 W, with 20% less energy

      The highly efficient motor delivers the same performance as a 2000 W vacuum cleaner while consuming 20% less energy.

      Long cord for over 10 m reach

      Long cord for over 10 m reach

      A long cord gives you a longer reach, so that you can clean a room without having to stop. This product has a reach of over 10 m.

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies. To maintain effective filtration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

      3-litre s-bag for long-lasting performance

      3-litre s-bag for long-lasting performance

      This large Philips dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your vacuum cleaner bag, which means you have to change your dust bag less frequently.

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch protection

      Parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs for scratch protection

      No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, specially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

      1400 Watt motor generating max. 375 Watt suction power

      The efficient 1400 Watt motor generates 375 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use less energy without compromising on the cleaning results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle

      • Design

        Colour
        Siberian Green

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        5.5  kg

      • Sustainability

        Motor
        Energy saving, high efficiency
        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        W  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        dB  dB
        Suction power (max)
        W  W
        Vacuum (max)
        kPa  kPa
        Airflow (max)
        l/s  l/s

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        L  L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        HEPA washable filter

      • Usability

        Cord length
        m  m
        Action radius
        10  m
        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Rubber

      * Compared to a 2000 Watt vacuum cleaner. Philips internal measurements, 2010.
