    s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

    FC8027/01
    • s-bag® Ultra Long Performance s-bag® Ultra Long Performance s-bag® Ultra Long Performance
      -{discount-value}

      s-bag Vacuum cleaner bags

      FC8027/01
        s-bag® Ultra Long Performance

        Maximum capacity and cleaning performance

        • 3 x dust bags
        • One standard fits all
        • 80% longer lifetime
        • 5 L XXL capacity
        A universal standard for an easy choice

        A universal standard for an easy choice

        The original Philips s-bag® can be used for all Philips and Electrolux Group (Electrolux, AEG, Volta, Tornado) vacuum cleaners with bag. Skip the hassle of endlessly searching for a dust bag, simply look for the s-bag® logo.

        80% longer lifetime than traditional vacuum bags

        80% longer lifetime than traditional vacuum bags

        s-bag® Ultra Long Performance lasts 80% longer than traditional vacuum bags. The special synthetic material of the bag and the 5 L XXL capacity ensure optimum airflow to maintain the suction power of your cleaner for much longer.

        XXL 5 L capacity and extreme suction even as the bag fills up

        XXL 5 L capacity and extreme suction even as the bag fills up

        The new high performance synthetic material of this bag ensures optimum air flow and gives your vacuum cleaner extreme suction power during the entire lifetime of the vacuum bag. Use the XXL 5 L capacity of the bag and get extreme suction power even as the bag fills up!

        Multi-layer material for excellent filtration

        Multi-layer material for excellent filtration

        Thanks to excellent filtration in the multi-layer material, even the finest particles are captured, contributing to a better cleaning result and clean air quality in your home, and helping you get rid of airborne particles such as allergens.

        TÜV-certified for trusted results

        TÜV-certified for trusted results

        The Philips s-bag® Ultra Long Performance has been independently tested and certified by the TÜV Rheinland Group.

        Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

        Hygienic closing system for easy disposal

        The patented closing system of the Philips s-bag® allows for easy and clean disposal, without spilling the trapped dirt that is inside.

        High-resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

        High-resistance synthetic material, made in Sweden

        The s-bag® Ultra Long Performance is made of a highly resistant synthetic material, produced in Sweden.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory specifications

          Number of dust bags
          3

        • Suitable for

          Performer
          • FC8680 - FC8682
          • FC9150 - FC9179
          PerformerPro
          FC9180 - FC9199
          Performer Expert
          FC8720 - FC8728
          3000 Series
          • XD3000
          • XD3010
          • XD3030
          • XD3100
          • XD3110
          • XD3112
          • XD3140
          7000 Series, Performer Silent
          • FC8741
          • FC8743
          • FC8745
          • FC8779 - FC8786
          Performer Ultimate
          • FC8921 - FC8925
          • FC8941 - FC8957

