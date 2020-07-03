Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    9000 series

    Bagless vacuum cleaner

    XB9154/09
    Find support for this product
    • Highest Suction Power* with PowerCyclone 10 Highest Suction Power* with PowerCyclone 10 Highest Suction Power* with PowerCyclone 10
      -{discount-value}

      9000 series Bagless vacuum cleaner

      XB9154/09
      Overall Rating / 5

      Highest Suction Power* with PowerCyclone 10

      The Philips Bagless Vacuum 9000 Series is our best-performing vacuum cleaner. Advanced technologies are designed to tackle every type of floor. Enjoy ultimate cleaning performance with PowerCyclone 10 and TriActive Ultra nozzle. See all benefits

      Highest Suction Power* with PowerCyclone 10

      The Philips Bagless Vacuum 9000 Series is our best-performing vacuum cleaner. Advanced technologies are designed to tackle every type of floor. Enjoy ultimate cleaning performance with PowerCyclone 10 and TriActive Ultra nozzle. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        9000 series

        9000 series

        Bagless vacuum cleaner

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Highest Suction Power* with PowerCyclone 10

        NanoClean technology for minimum dust exposure

        • PowerCyclone 10
        • TriActive Ultra nozzle
        • NanoClean Technology
        • Remote control
        PowerCyclone 10 delivers extreme suction power for longer

        PowerCyclone 10 delivers extreme suction power for longer

        Advanced PowerCyclone 10 technology has been engineered to maximise air flow with a powerful, swirling action to deliver extreme suction power. Supreme accelerated air flow in the cylindrical chamber efficiently separates dust from the air, ensuring stronger suction power for longer, for the best cleaning performance for all dirt types on all floors**.

        TriActive Ultra nozzle captures dust and dirt from any floor

        TriActive Ultra nozzle captures dust and dirt from any floor

        TriActive Ultra nozzle captures coarse and fine dust in one go and from all sides. The nozzle uses suction power for faster results every time and on any type of floor.

        NanoClean Technology minimises dust clouds

        NanoClean Technology minimises dust clouds

        NanoClean technology minimises dust clouds so your home and floors stay clean. Dust falls to the bottom of the container and does not stick to the sides. When it's time to empty, the dust and dirt simply slide out.

        Clean delicate items like furniture and upholstery

        Clean delicate items like furniture and upholstery

        Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

        Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

        Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

        Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13***.

        ErgoGrip with remote control for seamless use

        ErgoGrip with remote control for seamless use

        ErgoGrip handle is designed for comfort and efficiency so you can reach easily into tight spaces. Finish cleaning faster with control options to reduce power or turn off at the touch of a button.

        Super Turbo brush, ideal for deep cleaning pet hair and fluff

        Super Turbo brush, ideal for deep cleaning pet hair and fluff

        Super turbo brush deeply cleans carpets, rotating inside the nozzle to easily remove pet hair, fluff and even the smallest dust particles, resulting in better cleaning performance. Ideal for pet owners.

        Technical Specifications

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Standard nozzle
          TriActive Ultra nozzle
          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          • Integrated brush
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Extra accessories
          SuperTurbo brush

        • Design

          Colour
          Full Black

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          6.2  kg

        • Performance

          Input power (IEC)
          899  W
          Sound power level
          77  dB

        • Filtration

          Dust capacity
          2.2  L
          Exhaust filter
          Allergy H13 filter

        • Usability

          Tube coupling
          SmartLock
          Action radius
          11  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Tube type
          Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
          Power control
          Remote control
          Cord length
          8  m
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Dust full indicator
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Suction power compared to 10 most sold high-end bagless vacuum cleaners (> €150) in Germany H1'2019.
              • *Tested by Philips labs on average fine and coarse dust pick-up on hard and on soft floors vs 10 most sold bagless vacuum cleaners in Germany, December 2019.
              • **Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.
              © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

              Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.