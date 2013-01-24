Allergy H13 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

The kit contains 1 x Allergy H13 exhaust filter. The Allergy H13 filter captures more than 99.95% of fine dust, which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms. The filter should be replaced once a year.