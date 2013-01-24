Home
    FC8060/01
    Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate
      Performer Replacement Kit

      FC8060/01
        Performer

        Performer

        Replacement Kit

        Replacement kit for Performer Pro/Expert/Ultimate

        Original dust bags and filter replacements

        • 4 x dust bags (s-bag® ULP)
        • 1 x Allergy H13 exhaust filter
        • 1 x triple-layer motor filter
        s-bag® Ultra Long Performance original dust bags

        s-bag® Ultra Long Performance original dust bags

        The kit contains 4 x s- bag® Ultra Long Performance original dust bags. This dust bag has an XXL 5 litre capacity and therefore it helps maintain the cleaning performance for longer. Made of premium, multilayer, non-clogging material, the s-bag Ultra Long Performance guarantees excellent suction power and filtration, lasting up to 80% longer than the standard bag.

        Allergy H13 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

        Allergy H13 exhaust filter for excellent filtration

        The kit contains 1 x Allergy H13 exhaust filter. The Allergy H13 filter captures more than 99.95% of fine dust, which other filters simply recirculate back into the air of your home. It traps the fine particles, such as pollens and dust mites, which trigger allergy and asthma symptoms. The filter should be replaced once a year.

        Triple-layer motor filter

        Triple-layer motor filter

        The kit contains 1 x triple-layer motor filter. This filter prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter should be replaced once a year.

        Technical Specifications

        • Contains

          s-bag Ultra-Long Performance
          4 x
          HEPA filter
          1 x
          Triple-layer inlet filter
          1 x

        • Suitable for

          Jewel
          FC9050 - FC9079
          Performer
          • FC8680 - FC8682
          • FC9150 - FC9179
          PerformerPro
          FC9180 - FC9199
          Performer Expert
          FC8720 - FC8728
          7000 Series, Performer Silent
          • FC8741
          • FC8743
          • FC8745
          • FC8779 - FC8786
          Performer Ultimate
          • FC8921 - FC8925
          • FC8941 - FC8957

