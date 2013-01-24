Search terms
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Greener every day
The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. The new highly efficient HD motor uses up to 35% less energy, while keeping the excellent suction power.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Greener every day
The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. The new highly efficient HD motor uses up to 35% less energy, while keeping the excellent suction power.
Greener every day
The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. The new highly efficient HD motor uses up to 35% less energy, while keeping the excellent suction power.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Greener every day
The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. The new highly efficient HD motor uses up to 35% less energy, while keeping the excellent suction power.
Highly efficient 1250 Watt HD (High Density) motor generates 375 Watt max. suction power, which means that you use 35% less energy without giving in on the cleaning result.
The patented PostureProtect handle offers you a 4 x better body posture: it helps to prevent bending while cleaning; it supports keeping your wrist in a comfortable position; both handles make manoeuvring easy; and you can regulate the vacuum cleaner with fingertip controls.
Via the buttons in the handle you can easily operate your vacuum cleaner — without bending!
This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.
This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture and other spaces in your house.
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimised airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
At least 60% of plastics are produced from bio-based or recycled material. Bio-based means that the plastic is made out of non-edible organic materials instead of scarce resources like oil.
Weight and dimensions
Usability
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Performance
FC8027/01
FC8021/05
FC8021/03
FC8060/01
FC8038/01
CRP742/01
CRP741/01
CRP740/01
CRP735/01
CP0128/01