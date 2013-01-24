Home
    Beautiful results in the blink of an eye
      Beautiful results in the blink of an eye

      The Jewel range is ideal for those who want beautiful results, fast. It comes with the patented Tri-active nozzle which gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke.

        Jewel

        Jewel

        Vacuum cleaner with bag

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Beautiful results in the blink of an eye

        Tri-active nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        • AllergyCare
        2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

        2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

        The highly efficient 2000 Watt motor generates max. 450 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

        This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies.

        Tri-active nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        This unique nozzle is aerodynamically designed for maximum cleaning efficiency, has side brushes to remove dust from corners and curves, and has a front opening to pick up the big bits. Each stroke will deliver an immediate clean result.

        Active fragrance control dispenses a pleasant smell

        To give a special fresh clean smell, each Jewel comes with a fully integrated and adjustable active fragrance control. Scent granules are available in blossom scent (FC8025) and lemon scent (FC8026).

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Deep red

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Dust capacity
          3  l
          Exhaust filter
          Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          43  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          76  dB
          Suction power (max)
          450  W
          Vacuum (max)
          32  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          10  m
          Active fragrance control
          Yes
          Carrying handle
          Front
          Clean Comfort cassette
          Yes
          Cord length
          7  m
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Dust bag full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          5.7  kg

