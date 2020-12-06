Home
    Triple inlet filter

    CP9260
    Protects the motor of your vacuum cleaner
      Triple inlet filter

      CP9260

      Protects the motor of your vacuum cleaner

      The inlet filter of your vacuum cleaner needs to be replaced periodically. Regular replacement guarantees an optimal suction power and protects the motor of your device against fine dust.

      Triple inlet filter

      Protects the motor of your vacuum cleaner

      The inlet filter of your vacuum cleaner needs to be replaced periodically. Regular replacement guarantees an optimal suction power and protects the motor of your device against fine dust.

      Protects the motor of your vacuum cleaner

      The inlet filter of your vacuum cleaner needs to be replaced periodically. Regular replacement guarantees an optimal suction power and protects the motor of your device against fine dust.

      Triple inlet filter

      Protects the motor of your vacuum cleaner

      The inlet filter of your vacuum cleaner needs to be replaced periodically. Regular replacement guarantees an optimal suction power and protects the motor of your device against fine dust.

      Protects the motor of your vacuum cleaner

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • FC8610
        • FC8611
        • FC8612
        • FC8613
        • FC8614
        • FC8615
        • FC8617
        • FC8619
        Fits product types
        • FC8620/01
        • FC8620/02
        • FC8620/03
        • FC9002/01
        • FC9003/01
        • FC9003/17
        • FC9004/01
        • FC9004/03
        • FC9006/01
        • FC9007/01
        • FC9008/01
        • FC9008/03
        • FC9009/01
        • FC9009/09
        • FC9009/10
        • FC9009/18
        • FC9010/01
        • FC9010/09
        • FC9011/09
        • FC9011/29
        • FC9012/01
        • FC9012/03
        • FC9014/01
        • FC9014/18
        • FC9015/09
        • FC9015/18
        • FC9016/01
        • FC9017/09
        • FC9017/18
        • FC9017/30
        • FC9018/01
        • FC9018/10
        • FC9018/18
        • FC9019/09
        • FC9020/01
        • FC9022/01
        • FC9022/18
        • FC9023/09
        • FC9023/18
        • FC9023/19
        • FC9024/01
        • FC9025/09
        • FC9025/18
        • FC9026/01
        • FC9027/09
        • FC9027/18
        • FC9050/01
        • FC9052/01
        • FC9054/01
        • FC9056/01
        • FC9056/02
        • FC9057/01
        • FC9060/01
        • FC9060/02
        • FC9060/99
        • FC9061/01
        • FC9062/01
        • FC9062/02
        • FC9062/03
        • FC9064/01
        • FC9064/02
        • FC9066/01
        • FC9066/02
        • FC9066/03
        • FC9066/04
        • FC9066/99
        • FC9067/01
        • FC9067/02
        • FC9070/01
        • FC9071/02
        • FC9071/03
        • FC9072/01
        • FC9073/01
        • FC9074/01
        • FC9076/01
        • FC9076/02
        • FC9078/01
        • FC9080/01
        • FC9081/01
        • FC9082/01
        • FC9082/02
        • FC9083/01
        • FC9084/01
        • FC9084/02
        • FC9085/01
        • FC9086/01
        • FC9087/01
        • FC9088/01
        • FC9088/02
        • FC9088/03
        • FC9089/01
        For HomeCare
        • FC8680
        • FC8681
        • FC8682
        • FC8940
        • FC8941
        • FC8942
        • FC8955
        • FC8956
        • FC8957
        • FC9160
        • FC9170
        • FC9175
        • FC9177
        • FC9179

      • Suitable for

        PerformerPro
        • FC9180 - FC9189
        • FC9190 - FC9199
        Performer Expert
        FC8720 - FC8729
        Performer Silent
        • FC8779
        • FC8780..FC8786

