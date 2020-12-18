Home
      Take the effort out of cleaning

      EasyClean Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8722/01

        No bag required

        • 1800 W
        • Animal
        1800-Watt motor generating max. 300 Watts suction power

        1800-Watt motor generating max. 300 Watts suction power

        Philips vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power to ensure perfect cleaning results.

        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

        Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter, 99.5% filtration

        This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies.

        Dust bucket can easily be removed and emptied

        Dust bucket can easily be removed and emptied

        The bagless vacuum cleaner has a transparent dust bucket that shows the dust removed from your floor and makes it easy to find valuables that are sucked up accidentally.

        Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

        Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

        The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage during use on hard floors.

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimised airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

        Technical Specifications

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          34  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1600  W
          Input power (max)
          1800  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          79  dB
          Suction power (max)
          300  W
          Vacuum (max)
          26.5  kPa

        • Design

          Colour
          Raven black

        • Filtration

          Exhaust filter
          Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter
          Filter type
          Gore-Tex HEPA 10
          Dust capacity
          2  l

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber
          Action radius
          10  m
          Cord length
          7  m

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Additional nozzle
          Turbo brush
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          6  kg

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

