Take the effort out of cleaning
EasyClean is designed for those people who want a thorough cleaning result with minimal effort. See all benefits
Philips vacuum cleaner with 1800 Watt motor generating max. 300 Watt suction power to ensure perfect cleaning results.
This Super Clean Air HEPA 12 filter catches at least 99.5% of all harmful microscopic vermin that cause respiratory allergies.
The bagless vacuum cleaner has a transparent dust bucket that shows the dust removed from your floor and makes it easy to find valuables that are sucked up accidentally.
The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage during use on hard floors.
The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimised airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.
Performance
Design
Filtration
Usability
Nozzles and accessories
Weight and dimensions
Sustainability
