Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Jewel

    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9071/01
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Beautiful results in the blink of an eye Beautiful results in the blink of an eye Beautiful results in the blink of an eye
      -{discount-value}

      Jewel Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC9071/01
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Beautiful results in the blink of an eye

      The Jewel vacuum cleaner range with bag is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented TriActive nozzle that gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Jewel Vacuum cleaner with bag

      Beautiful results in the blink of an eye

      The Jewel vacuum cleaner range with bag is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented TriActive nozzle that gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke. See all benefits

      Beautiful results in the blink of an eye

      The Jewel vacuum cleaner range with bag is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented TriActive nozzle that gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Jewel Vacuum cleaner with bag

      Beautiful results in the blink of an eye

      The Jewel vacuum cleaner range with bag is ideal for those who want beautiful results fast. It comes with the patented TriActive nozzle that gives you three cleaning actions in one stroke. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all bag-vacuum-cleaner

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Jewel

        Jewel

        Vacuum cleaner with bag

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Beautiful results in the blink of an eye

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        • 2000 W
        • HEPA 13 filter
        • 3L
        2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

        2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

        The highly efficient 2000 Watt motor generates max. 450 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 filter

        This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

        The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimised airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Blue bonnet

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Exhaust filter
          Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter
          Dust capacity
          3  l
          HEPA Air Seal
          Yes

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories included
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          43  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          76  dB
          Suction power (max)
          450  W
          Vacuum (max)
          32  kPa

        • Usability

          Carrying handle
          Front
          Clean Comfort cassette
          Yes
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Dust full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Plastic
          Action radius
          10  m
          Cord length
          7  m

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          5.7  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount