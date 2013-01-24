Home
    Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9084/01
    Small in size, big in power
      Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC9084/01

      Small in size, big in power

      Studio is for people who would like the performance of a big vacuum cleaner combined with the compactness of a small one. Its size, carrying handles and 8 m cord offer great flexibility, so you can quickly move through your home.

      Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag

      Small in size, big in power

      Studio is for people who would like the performance of a big vacuum cleaner combined with the compactness of a small one. Its size, carrying handles and 8 m cord offer great flexibility, so you can quickly move through your home.

      Studio Vacuum cleaner with bag

      Small in size, big in power

      Studio is for people who would like the performance of a big vacuum cleaner combined with the compactness of a small one. Its size, carrying handles and 8 m cord offer great flexibility, so you can quickly move through your home.

        Small in size, big in power

        • ParquetCare
        2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

        2000 Watt motor generating max. 400 Watt suction power

        This powerful 2000 Watt motor generates max. 400 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

        Ergonomically designed ComfortControl handle

        Ergonomically designed ComfortControl handle

        This ergonomically designed handle helps to prevent strain on wrists. It offers effortless single handed manoeuvring. Enjoy easier cleaning.

        Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

        Two comfortable carrying handles for extra convenience

        This vacuum cleaner has not one, but two carrying handles. When it is on its wheels, there is a handle on top which enables you to easily move the cleaner around with very little bending. The second handle on the front side of the appliance enables you to comfortably carry it around in an upright position.

        Special parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs

        Special parquet nozzle with soft brush hairs

        No more risk of scratches thanks to this nozzle with soft brush hairs, especially designed to carefully clean your hard floors.

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 washable filter

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 washable filter

        This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Bright aubergine and raven black

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag
          Dust capacity
          3  l
          Exhaust filter
          Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
          HEPA AirSeal
          Yes

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Additional nozzle
          Parquet nozzle
          Standard nozzle
          Wheeled all-purpose nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          40  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          1800  W
          Input power (max)
          2000  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          78  dB
          Suction power (max)
          400  W
          Vacuum (max)
          30  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          11  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Clean Comfort cassette
          Yes
          Cord length
          8  m
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Dust bag full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
          Wheel type
          Rubber

