    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9164
    Overall Rating / 5
    • The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever
      Vacuum cleaner with bag

      FC9164

      The highest suction power ever

      The highest suction level ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the FC916x range is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dustbag removal system the FC916x range takes care of all your dust and dirt.

        The highest suction power ever

        500 W suction power for effortless cleaning

        • Animal

        2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

        Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

        HEPA AirSeal plus HEPA 13 washable filter

        This Philips vacuum cleaner has been designed in such a way that all the air taken in is passed through the washable HEPA 13 filter (99.95% filtration) before it is exhausted. No escape is possible.

        s-bag in XXL 4-litre capacity for long-lasting performance

        This large dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, which means you have to change it less frequently.

        Turbo Brush nozzle removes 25% more hairs and dust

        The Turbo Brush nozzle allows deep cleaning of carpets and quick hair and fluff removal from carpets. The rotating brush actively removes small dust particles and hairs, resulting in a 25% better cleaning performance on carpets. The wheels of the nozzle prevent damage during use on hard floors.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Colour
          Emperor red

        • Filtration

          Dust bag type
          s-bag Anti-odour
          Dust capacity
          4  l
          Exhaust filter
          Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter
          HEPA AirSeal
          Yes

        • Nozzles and accessories

          Accessories
          • Crevice tool
          • Small nozzle
          Accessory storage
          On handgrip
          Additional nozzle
          Turbo brush
          Standard nozzle
          TriActive nozzle

        • Performance

          Airflow (max)
          47  l/s
          Input power (IEC)
          2000  W
          Input power (max)
          2200  W
          Noise level (Lc IEC)
          78  dB
          Suction power (max)
          500  W
          Vacuum (max)
          34  kPa

        • Usability

          Action radius
          12  m
          Carrying handle
          Top and front
          Clean Comfort cassette
          Yes
          Cord length
          9  m
          Tube coupling
          Button
          Dust bag full indicator
          Yes
          Power control
          Electronic on appliance
          Tube type
          Metal lacquered 3pc telescopic
          Wheel type
          Rubber

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          6.3  kg

